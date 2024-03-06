Pushing back the uninvited

In the annals of unfortunate discoveries, few can match the sheer tragicomedy of stumbling upon bed bugs and rats at the illustrious Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

It’s as if these pesky creatures decided to hold a clandestine convention right under our noses or beneath our luggage. But let’s not jump to conclusions; perhaps these creatures are simply misunderstood travelers seeking a warm welcome in the bustling transit halls. After all, who wouldn’t want to embark on a globetrotting adventure from the comfort of a cozy carry-on?

Now, one might ponder: Does this revelation reflect poorly on the sanitation standards of NAIA? Well, it depends on your perspective. If you subscribe to the notion that bed bugs and rats are the ultimate litmus test for cleanliness, then sure, one might argue that NAIA has some tidying up to do.

But let’s not be too hasty in casting judgment. After all, bed bugs are notorious hitchhikers and rats; they’ve been perfecting the art of sneaking into unlikely places since immemorial. So, one could argue that NAIA is simply providing an unintentional haven for these intrepid explorers.

In a world where cleanliness is next to impossible in the eyes of bed bugs and rats, perhaps NAIA should be commended for offering a haven for these misunderstood creatures.

After all, who are we to judge their choice of accommodations? If anything, their presence adds a touch of whimsy to the otherwise mundane routine of airport travel.

Just imagine yourself waiting at your gate, clutching your boarding pass with excitement and trepidation, when suddenly, you spot a bed bug scurrying across the floor or your seat. Instead of shrieking in horror, why not offer it a polite nod of acknowledgment? After all, it’s just trying to make its way in the world, one carry-on at a time.

But let’s not overlook the elephant in the room (or should we say, the rat in the terminal): sanitation.

While it’s easy to dismiss the presence of bed bugs and rats as mere quirks of airport life, they do raise some legitimate concerns about cleanliness and hygiene. After all, nobody wants to share their space with unwanted guests, especially ones that have a penchant for nibbling on snacks or leaving itchy welts on their skin.

So, what can be done to address this prickly predicament? Well, for starters, NAIA could invest in more rigorous pest control measures. Perhaps they could enlist the help of some feline friends to patrol the premises and keep the rodent population in check.

Or, they could implement stricter cleaning protocols to ensure every nook and cranny is thoroughly sanitized regularly. Of course, this might require a concerted effort on the part of airport staff and management, but isn’t the comfort and well-being of passengers worth the extra effort?

After all, airports are bustling hubs of activity where people from all walks of life converge in a whirlwind of excitement and chaos. So, is it really fair to expect NAIA to be spotlessly clean at all times? Perhaps not. But that doesn’t mean we should turn a blind eye to the issue either.

While NAIA may not be able to eradicate every last bed bug or rat from its premises, it can certainly take steps to minimize their presence and ensure that passengers can travel with peace of mind.

After all, nobody wants their trip to be remembered as the one in which they unwittingly brought home unexpected souvenirs, such as itchy bug bites or unwelcome stowaways in their luggage.

So, here’s to hoping that NAIA will rise to the occasion and banish these uninvited guests once and for all. Until then, happy travels, and may your carry-on remain critter-free!

e-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com