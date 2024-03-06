OTS and Aus-HA conducts security assessment at NAIA

The Australian Department of Home Affairs (Aus-HA) and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) recently conducted an eight-day comprehensive security assessment of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting on 26 February 2024, with the goal of enhancing global aviation security.

The assessment was done to continuously ensure compliance with national and international standards and recommended practices as outlined in Annex 17 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. This program highlights the long-standing collaboration between the two countries to improve security procedures, especially at NAIA, the hub for direct flights to Australia.

According to the OTS, in order to safeguard the safety of travelers, crew, and aircraft, the joint security assessment comprised a comprehensive review of airports' and airlines' security policies and practices. Its main goals were to pinpoint areas in need of improvement and put stronger security measures in place. In addition, the joint security assessment sought to improve cooperation in tackling changing security risks in the aviation industry among the OTS, Manila International Airport Authority, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, aircraft operators, and the Aus-HA.

The Philippines and Australia have had a long-standing relationship in the field of aviation security, which has been crucial in the development and execution of state-of-the-art security measures aimed at protecting all air travel and reducing the likelihood of threats to civil aviation.

Being the main entry point into the Philippines, NAIA is essential to the operation of direct flights between the Philippines and Australia. The combined security evaluation would strengthen NAIA's security posture and guarantee the smooth operation of direct flights between the two countries with the improved security standards that follow.

OTS Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Jose A. Briones Jr., in his opening remarks, emphasized the pivotal role played by the OTS foreign counterpart.

"The OTS, together with the attached agencies of the Department of Transportation headed by Secretary Jaime Bautista and our industry partners, are entirely committed to creating an environment where innovation, collaboration, and out-of-the-box thinking thrive, and we are delighted to have you here to contribute to that vision," Briones said.

The cooperative efforts of the airport management departments of Australia and the Philippines show their mutual dedication to upholding the standards outlined in Annex 17 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.