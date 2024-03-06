Online seller, 2 others nabbed for ₱850K worth of shabu

Three individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug trade were busted by Southern Police District - Parañaque City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit during a buy-bust operation conducted along Draga Street Bray in Brgy. San Dionisio, Parañaque City on 5 March 2024, at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The police identified the apprehended individuals as alias Weng, 30 years old, online seller; alias Jerico, 27 years old; and Erwin, 40 years old, all of whom were found in violation of various sections of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Alias Weng and Jerico were listed as High-Value Individuals, while Erwin was identified as a Street-Level Individual.

During the operation recovered were 125 grams of shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) estimated at P850,000. Additionally, authorities seized P1,000 buy-bust money and P1,000 in recovered funds.

The seized pieces of evidence were turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Complaint for violation of RA 9165 will be filed against the arrested suspects, ensuring that they are held accountable for their alleged crimes.