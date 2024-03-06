MPD nabbed 7 persons for illegal gambling

Elements of the Manila Police District - Special Mayors Reaction Team (MPD SMART) have arrested on Tuesday afternoon seven individuals who are engaged in illegal gambling in Tayuman, Tondo.

Police Major Emmark Dave Apostol, identified the suspects as; Randy A. Agas, 32 years old; Rico Francis Carreon (65); Gorgonio B. Ecleo Jr. (41); Engelbert S. Dimacali (45); Michael Jan M. Delos Santos (24); Resty A. Delos Reyes (33); and Reynaldo B. Lumabas (27).

Prior to the operation, the MPD SMART had been receiving information from concerned citizens that the said group were holding illegal gambling on form table pool game along Tayuman St., Brgy 256, Zone 23, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

The seized and confiscated pieces of evidence during the operation were one pool table, one set of pool chips, and bet money amounting to Php6,300.00 in different denominations.

Charges for violation of P.D. 1602 as amended by R.A. 9287 will be filed againts the seven arrested individuals before the Office of the City Prosecutor, Manila.