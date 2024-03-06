Hontiveros: Hasten reso on WPS to UN

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the executive branch to hasten the filing of a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA, calling out China’s rampant harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros lamented that China had gone too far in its actions against the Philippine vessels conducting a legitimate routine mission for the troops stationed on the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday.

"Sumosobra na ang Tsina. Pati hukbong dagat natin, sinaktan na (China is going too far. Even our naval forces were hurt). At what point can we consider this to be unlawful aggression, as understood under international law? Raising this issue to the UN organ may be a way to give Chinese vessels pause before they attack our citizens. Umaksyon na tayo bago pa mahuli ang lahat (we should act now before it’s too late)” she said.

Hontiveros's remarks came after the Philippines condemned China for its “provocative actions” in the WPS following the latest ramming and water cannon incidents.

A China Coast Guard vessel also attacked the Unaiza Mae 4, one of the supply boats chartered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with water cannons, destroying its windshield and injuring four Philippine Navy personnel.

Last year, Hontiveros and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri authored Proposed Senate Resolution 718, which implored the executive branch, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, to exhaust all diplomatic means to stop China's illegal activities in the WPS.

The resolution also highlighted the need for the Philippine government to consolidate multilateral support for the enforcement of the 2016 Arbitral Award, which rejected China's expansive claims to the entire South China Sea.

“I trust in our diplomats' will and capacity to take on this colossal task. The international community is already on our side, which is the side of truth. Kaya tiwala ako na magiging positibo ang resulta ng resolusyong ito (I trust that the result of this resolution will be positive),” the senator said.

Hontiveros reiterated that “China has been violating international law again and again.”

“Napakadami na niyang pininsala at sinira sa sarili nating teritoryo. Kung hindi natin maubos ang lahat nang diplomatikong paraan para umasal ng maayos ang Tsina, ang Tsina ang uubos sa atin (China has done so much damage and destruction to our own territory. If we don't exhaust all diplomatic means to get China to behave properly, China will exhaust us),” she stressed.