Hand carry

Carnappers usually steal one vehicle at a time. Some teenagers in Chicago, however, dared to steal not only one or two cars but several at once.

Nine kids broke into a luxury car showroom in Waukesha early in the morning of 18 February and cracked open the dealership’s key box. Then, each drove away with a brand-new SUV.

The shop’s CCTV camera caught the break-in, with the video showing a Land Rover Velar being driven backward through the garage door by one of the thieves for their getaway. His companions drove off with a 2019 Porsche Macan, a 2024 Land Rover Discovery Dynamic, a 2021 Jaguar F Type R-Dynamic, a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster, and other cars, all worth over $583,000, the New York Post reported.

Police followed in hot pursuit, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old who crashed the Westminster valued at $74,000. Five other stolen cars were recovered, but the remaining suspects managed to get away.

Meanwhile, in Naga City, Camarines Sur, in a parking lot along Magsaysay Avenue, several men lifted an unattended car with their bare hands.

A witness who took a video said the men had been impatiently waiting for the car’s owner for one hour.

After moving the car away from the car park gate that it was blocking, the other vehicles were finally able to leave.

The “lifters” from the city’s Public Safety Office told “Unang Balita” that their tow truck was broken, so they had to take matters into their own hands.