Ease of Doing Business still problematic— Phl biz org

Leaders of top business organizations in the country maintained that even though there is already a pertinent law that eases the handling of documentary requirements in putting up enterprises in the country, sadly, ease of doing business remains questionable.

“Ease of doing business will always be at the top of investors' list of questions. There will always be occasional constraints, which can happen at the national and local levels. The most recent challenges we face are at the LGU level, particularly the renewal of business permits, and being connected to the health certificates of employees. These are quite disturbing and irritating to investors,” said Jack Madrid, president and CEO of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines in a press conference after the launch of an industry-wide pride and publicity campaign, “With the Philippines” on Tuesday.

Despite this, Madrid said investors in their industry remain compliant, accepting the rules of the government and complying with them.

“Now what is damaging is when these rules, which are well written mostly, are interpreted differently by various cities, which is challenging for investors,” he said.

With this, he said these twisted regulations can damage businesses employing penalties or charges being imposed on investors that have international headquarters.

“Whether right or wrong, the damage has been done when our member companies were imposed with a penalty or charges, and this is very difficult because these got reported to the international head office and do affect the image of the country,” he said.

He said two cities are still not adhering to the Ease of Doing Business Law, which he failed to identify.

Digitization not reaching provinces

For his part, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. president Dr. Cecilio Pedro, revealed that many of their members are still enduring the long waiting time of securing permits.

“The law is already in place, but government transactions in some LGUs are not yet digitized. There should be no face-to-face transactions anymore. If we already met the requirements, then permits should be out in three days, that’s what the law states,” he said.

Also, he said there should be uniformity when it comes to streamlining the processes among cities and LGUs.

“Sadly, far-flung areas are not yet reached by digitization. The concentration now for businesses is towards there already because the price of land lease in Metro Manila is so exorbitant nowadays,” Dr. Pedro told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said requirements that need to be met by investors are barangay permits, LGU, and fire permits, among others, which are hindering the, to put up shops.

Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 is an act that aims to streamline the current systems and procedures of government services.

Signed into law on 28 May 2018, the law effectively amends Republic Act 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

The strengthened version of the law is poised to facilitate prompt actions or resolution of all government transactions with efficiency, which applies to all government offices and agencies in the Executive Department including local government units, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and other government instrumentalities, located in the Philippines or abroad, that provide services covering business-related and non-business transactions as defined in the implementing rules and regulations of the said law.