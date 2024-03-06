DPWH constructing P52-M school building in Kalinga

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Wednesday that it is constructing P52-million school building in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, citing a report from DPWH Cordillera Administrative Regional Director Khadaffy D. Tanggol, identified the Bulanao Central School (BCS) in Barangay Bulanao as the recipient of a four-story school building project.

The DPWH Lower Kalinga District Engineering Office (DEO) is implementing the school building construction, which is targeted to be completed within the first half of 2024.

When completed, the school building will have a total of 20 classrooms with comfort rooms, water tanks, and fire protection equipment to ensure conducive, convenient, and safe learning environment for both pupils and teachers of BCS.

The project is part of the convergence program between the DPWH and the Department of Education funded under the Basic Educational Facilities Fund of the 2022 General Appropriations Act.