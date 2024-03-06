DOH supports proposal to ban disposable vapes

The Department of Health on Wednesday said it supports the proposal of Secretary of Finance to ban disposable vapes.

Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto on Tuesday floated the possibility of banning the sale of disposable vapes in the Philippines, which he said are mostly unregistered products.

“Disposable vapes and vapor products pose significant health risks including e-cigarette or vapor product associated lung injury (EVALI), nicotine addiction, and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, among others,” the DOH said.

“Disposable vapes are also made with plastic and batteries which are not easily recyclable or biodegradable. These items result in electronic waste (e-waste) that contains harmful chemicals that can seep into soil and water sources, posing risks to both the environment and public health,” it added.

Based on the data by the Department of Health, Leachon said there are about 12 to 15% of children and young adolescents who smoke e-cigarettes or vapes.

Meanwhile, according to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, there is a 110 percent increase in vape use in just four years, from 11.7 percent in 2015 to 24.6 percent in 2019.

A recent study by the Philippine Pediatric Society and the Department of Education found that the age of initiation of using e-cigarettes starts at 10 to 15 years old.