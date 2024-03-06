Cops arrest 'kasambahay' for killing elderly couple employer

Quezon City police have arrested a 48-year-old househelp for killing her elderly couple employers and tried to burn their house in Cubao Tuesday night.

Quezon City Fire Marshal F/Sr. Supt. Flor-Ian Guerrero told the DAILY TRIBUNE that they were able to put out the fire at No. 88A Stanford St., Brgy. E. Rodriguez, Cubao at around 9 PM.

When they searched the area, they found the bodies of couple Jose Arsenio, 80, and Elizabeth Ong, 76, in their bedroom.

Guerrero said they turned over the case to the Quezon City Police District for investigation.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan on the other hand said officials of Brgy. E. Rodriguez who were the first responders to the fire incident were able to hold the couple's househelp identified as Marilyn Pandita, a native of Alabel, Sarangani who, at first, denied any involvement to the case.

Maranan added that Pandita was able to get out of their attention, as the barangay officials are busy investigating the fire incident.

She was however, collared by Maranan's men while about to board a provincial bus along 15th Avenue corner P. Tuazon Avenue in Barangay Socorro also in Cubao.

Recovered from Pandita's possession were an ice pick, a plane ticket, cash money placed on a handbag, and other personal belongings.

Maranan said, Scene of the Crime Operatives have discovered that the couple's bodies bore stabbed wounds and sustained fractured wounds on their heads.

Likewise, Pandita underwent buccal swab for DNA examination to cross-match with the collected samples from the crime scene evidence.