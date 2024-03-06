Clarifying e-trikes

As is usual in these pathetic times of misinformation, there is marked confusion over “electric trikes” and “electric bikes.”

So much so that when the Metro Manila Council announced banning these popular electric vehicles from the metropolis’s national roads next month, unwarranted emotions were raised.

On one end, many were relieved, mainly because something concrete was finally being done about the unsafe presence of small, slow electric vehicles on roads meant for faster-moving vehicles like the South Luzon Expressway.

On the other end, of course, were thousands of aggrieved responsible electric trike users who strongly felt that they were being discriminated against for the sins of a few misfits.

Caught in the middle, meanwhile, were advocates for mobility for the masses and clean air activists, as well as dense government bureaucrats who failed to properly explain the policy on electric vehicles.

All concerned were still at loggerheads this week, prompting us to seek some clarifications.

Right off, the confusion requires the proper definition of the term “e-trike,” an electric vehicle niche that the government has no idea how large it is.

Generally, these electric vehicles are technically classified as “Light Electric Vehicles (LEV).” LEVs are different from other heavier electric vehicles like electric cars, E-Jeeps, and E-buses.

LEVs are further broken down into electric scooters, E-bikes/motorcycles, E-mopeds, and the familiar E-tricycles. E-tricycles are further divided into “E-trikes” and the personal use of e-tricycles, technically known as “Tri-bikes.”

The line between E-trikes and Tri-bikes is where there’s unrelieved confusion.

At any rate, the three-wheeler E-trikes are suitable for public transport, experts say. These models usually have the same chassis and sport fiberglass cabins and can comfortably seat at least six passengers and a driver.

E-trikes have been officially encouraged since 2012 as an alternative to gasoline-powered tricycles. They are found in various Metro Manila cities and some provinces, most notably in Boracay.

Personal use of Tri-bikes, on the other hand, is at the center of the current controversy. This is despite the fact that their popular use is in the spirit of the 2022 Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act law, the national framework policy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

There are many Tri-bike brands. But government records show the “NWOW/TAIL-G” brand is the most popular of 25 or more brands available. Typical canvas-canopied NWOW/TAIL-G models normally have a sitting capacity of two plus the driver.

As of last year, Tri-bike prices ranged from P6,000 to P50,000.

Generally, these unregulated Tri-bikes — technically classified as bicycles — generally use lead-acid rechargeable batteries in contrast to the lithium-ion batteries of the regulated E-trike.

Some users of Tri-bikes have made technical modifications to make them function like basic electric vehicles.

For years, the government has largely left these vehicles unregulated. But the government has now set restrictions on where these vehicles can be used.

In general, users of electric scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds, which have a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour (kph), are not required to register their vehicles or obtain a driver’s license. They’re also mostly limited to private and barangay roads.

But there are now specific road and license restrictions for Tri-bikes, which have higher speeds.

The fact that users didn’t have to register them or obtain a license to drive them was essentially their selling point. Dealers made a killing touting this.

At any rate, the lax regulations and enforcement have led to the raging issue of Tri-bikes running on major roads and highways like the SLEX.

It has also been found that many tri-bike users are largely ill-informed about government regulations and restrictions. This fact means there is a great need for a massive information drive and unemotional discussions on the tri-bike issue.