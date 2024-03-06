Biden, Trump easily win nominating votes in 15 states

President Joe Biden and former leader Donald Trump easily won their political parties’ presidential nominating primaries in 15 states on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old Biden raced to clear wins — minus a loss in the tiny Pacific Ocean territory of American Samoa.

Little-known businessman Jason Palmer beat the incumbent, securing a majority there even if most Americans are unaware of who he is. Of the 91 votes cast, Palmer scooped 51, against Biden’s 40, the local party said.

Residents of United States territories can vote in primaries but are not represented in the Electoral College system that ultimately decides who wins the White House in the general election.

With just four delegates awarded from the win on Tuesday, Palmer is a long way from stealing the nomination from Biden (who still added two of American Samoa’s delegates to his own tally, in any case).

The US primaries dubbed Super Tuesday offered 70 percent of the delegates Republicans need to be named the party’s presidential candidate at the summer convention.

Texas and California were among the major victories for Trump over Nikki Haley.

He was denied a clean sweep, with Haley edging a tight contest in the northeastern state of Vermont.

Trump’s victories included Maine, one of three states that had sought to keep him off the ballot over his push to overturn the 2020 election and the assault on the US Capitol.

The Supreme Court rejected the expulsion effort on Monday, clearing the path for Trump’s participation in every state.

Trump was not able mathematically to close out the contest but he expects to be anointed by 19 March at the latest, according to his campaign.

Haley, who set low expectations ahead of Super Tuesday, traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to watch the results but wasn’t expected to speak and scheduled no events for Wednesday.