Another rodent spotted at NAIA

A traveler named Je Cano saw the rodent Wednesday scurrying across the floor close to one of the boarding gates of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Cano captured the incident on camera and posted it to TikTok, where it gained over 4,000 likes and nearly 500,000 views.

The video shows the rat passing through several passengers on its way to a wall before crossing another walkway. One airport staff member was seen walking over a bench as the rat approached.

Cano called for NAIA management to take action, stating that despite being aware of the recent rat infestation, he wasn't expecting to see it in person.

Over the past week, some travelers have also posted videos of cockroaches and bedbugs at the terminal chairs.

To address the problem, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) met on Monday with contractors providing housekeeping and pest control services.

They were given an ultimatum by MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines to fulfill their contractual obligations or risk being banned from bidding on services in the future.

The MIAA instructed terminal administration groups to send out additional inspectors to oversee contractors' work and reassess pest control and cleaning protocols. Contractors agreed during the meeting to step up their monitoring and cleaning efforts as well as to replenish the chemicals used in deep disinfection on a regular basis.

Ines took responsibility for the pest sightings and pledged to prevent them from happening again.