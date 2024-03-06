Aguilar extends aid to victims in Las Piñas fire

Las Pinas Vice Mayor April Aguilar visited victims of the fire in Barangay Elias Aldana.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, over 600 residents are now at the evacuation center. BFP reported the fire started 1:00 PM of Tuesday and was declared fire out at 3:00 PM.

Some 170 families were affected by the blaze while three residents was reported injured in the said blaze in a residential area in Las Piñas City.

Based in the incident report of City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), there are still 648 individuals affected in the blaze who are now temporarily housed in Barangay Elias Aldana Covered Court where the city government put up modular tent.

Initial report from the Las Piñas City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started at Kurba, Brgy. Elias Aldana around 1:23 p.m. 5 March.

The vice mayor immediately visited the evacuation center to assess the situation and the immediate needs of the affected individuals in collaboration with the City Social Welfare and Development Office and the Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Office.

The city's efforts to assist the displaced families are ongoing, with emergency services and community support mobilized to offer relief.

The incident has highlighted the need for enhanced fire safety awareness and preparedness in the community to prevent future tragedies, especially during Fire Prevention Month.