Agri damage from El Niño over P1B

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday disclosed that the country’s agriculture sector has now suffered over P1 billion worth of damage and losses brought by the onslaught of El Niño.

It said that the estimated production loss to agriculture now stands at P1,056,379,891.26 with Western Visayas still remaining the hardest hit area, registering a cost of damage worth P678,705,381.73.

Meanwhile, Mimaropa has an estimated production loss of P319,755,957.97, and Calabarzon has P2,750,947.56 while the Zamboanga Peninsula incurred a P717,527 value loss, and the Ilocos Region incurred P54,450,077.

The NDRRMC said that the areas of crops affected by El Niño are at 17,718.11, affecting 23,086 farmers and fishermen while water supply interruptions were recorded in the Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

It added that six barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental — Cabadiangan, Nabalian, Carabalan, Su-ay, To-oy, and Buenvaista — have been experiencing a shortage in water supply for drinking and agricultural use since December 2023.

As of 6 March 2024, only the municipality of Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro was declared under a state of calamity. And P362,564,850 worth of financial assistance has been provided to Mimaropa.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said that an estimated 40 provinces are forecast to experience drought conditions by the end of April this year, while 13 provinces might experience dry conditions and 25 provinces might experience dry spells.

Thus, an increase in agriculture damage and losses could be expected in the coming months.

In other developments, latest reports from the PAGASA showed that some areas in the Cagayan Valley are forecast to experience a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Tuguegarao City and Appari town heat indexes are estimated to slightly decrease on Thursday at 40 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meantime, the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council approved the realignment of its budget from P20 million to P51 million and according to PDRRM Office chief Angelina Blanco, the P51-million budget realignment of the PDRRMC would assist farmers, fishermen and livestock growers, citing that the El Niño will greatly impact the food production in the province.

Provincial agriculturist Jimmy Manliclic projected that the drought and the effect of El Niño will affect 814 farmers tending to 1,230 hectares of farmland, with an expected amount of P57.5 million in damaged crops.

Currently, the drought has affected 158 farmers that are tending 254.8 hectares of farmland. The reported damage amounted to P7.6 million, affecting the towns of Mexico, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe and Sta. Rita.