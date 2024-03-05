Zubiri thanks colleagues’ ‘continued trust’ amid rumored coup

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Tuesday finally addressed the rumored plan to oust him from his post in the upper chamber.

In a statement, Zubiri said he was “deeply humbled” by the support given to him by his colleagues, referring to the manifesto of support.

“I always say that I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues, and with their strong show of support, I am emboldened to press on as Senate President,” he said.

“I thank my fellow Senators—everyone who already signed the statement of support, as well as those who have signified intent to sign it too,” he added.

The Senate chief continued: “Their support is the hallmark of a strong Senate, unmoved by any noise, and always united in our service to the nation.”

Out of 24 senators, a total of 14 senators, including Zubiri himself, reportedly signed the said manifesto.

Earlier this week, senators confirmed the long-standing speculations regarding a change in leadership in the upper chamber.

Senator Imee Marcos attributed the “pressure” to oust Zubiri to their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

In a chance interview, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito corroborated Marcos’s claim.

“Definitely, it seems like this coup was initiated by the House [of Representatives],” Ejercito said, floating that it may have something to do with the ongoing discussion on Charter change.

To recall, both members of Congress engaged in verbal exchanges amid the lower chamber’s fresh bid to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative.

The People’s Initiative signature drive, allegedly marred by corruption, resulted in two versions of resolutions which are being tackled separately by both Houses.

“It was very obvious because they have been relentlessly attacking the Senate,” Ejercito quipped.

Senators Cynthia Villar, Joseph Estrada, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., who were among those considered potential contenders for Zubiri's post, have stated that they have no intention of replacing the Senate President.