Zubiri survives rumored coup

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Tuesday addressed talks of a plan to oust him, saying he was “deeply humbled” by the manifesto of support signed by his colleagues.

Out of 24 senators, 14 lawmakers, including Zubiri, reportedly signed the manifesto in the form of a resolution. He needed only 13 signatures to stay in his post.

“I always say that I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues, and with their strong show of support, I am emboldened to press on as Senate President,” he said.

“I thank my fellow senators — everyone who already signed the statement of support, as well as those who have signified intent to sign it, too,” he added.

Earlier this week, senators confirmed speculations regarding a change in leadership in the upper chamber.

Senator Imee Marcos attributed the “pressure” to oust Zubiri to their counterparts in the House of Representatives. In a chance interview, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito corroborated Marcos’ claim.

“Definitely, it seems like this coup was initiated by the House [of Representatives],” Ejercito said, floating that it may have something to do with the ongoing discussion on amending the Constitution.

The House and the Senate have engaged in verbal exchanges amid the lower chamber’s fresh bid to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative.

The PI had been shelved by the Commission on Elections, with the Senate tackling Resolution of Both Houses 6 and House RBH 7 to pave the way for the amendments of the Constitution’s provisions allegedly hampering the country’s economic growth.

“It was very obvious because they have been relentlessly attacking the Senate,” Ejercito said.

Senators Cynthia Villar, Joseph Estrada and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who were among those considered potential contenders for Zubiri’s post, have stated that they have no intention of replacing the Senate President, contrary to sources’ claim that they were among those who want the latter toppled.