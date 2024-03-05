SMART bags Opensignal’s 5G Coverage Experience award

The first local wireless communication and digital service operator to win independent analytics firm Opensignal’s 5G Coverage Experience award, Smart Communications Inc. remains undisputed in the 5G arena.

Based on Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience Report covering July to September 2023, Smart dominated in five categories, including 5G Availability, 5G Coverage, 5G Download Speed, 5G Upload Speed, and Overall Download Speed.

First local operator to win award

Opensignal affirmed that Smart, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLDT (formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company) is the first operator in the Philippines to win the new 5G Coverage Experience award, which measures the extent of mobile networks’ effectivity in places where people live, work and travel.

“Smart remains unbeaten on 5G Availability,” declared Sam Fenwick, Opensignal Principal Analyst. “The operator has won every 5G Availability award outright since Opensignal’s first report on the Filipino 5G experience back in October 2021.”

Feat

For Eric Santiago, FVP for Network at PLDT and Smart, the feat meant that Smart 5G users spent more time with an active 5G connection compared to subscribers of other networks.

Smart’s network performance is enabled by the PLDT Group’s integrated fixed and wireless networks.

It’s mobile network, which covers 97 percent of the population, is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, which was at over 1.1 million kilometers as of the end of September 2023.

With Smart’s extensive 5G coverage and availability, customers can effortlessly share travel experiences by posting photos, reels, or stories across the country.

They can also seamlessly upload and share concert and festival moments, even in crowded outdoor venues.

Competitive advantage

Additionally, gamers can enjoy a competitive advantage while playing their favorite mobile games, thanks to 5G’s low latency.

Content creators can also work on live-selling or live-streaming content on the go without experiencing interruptions.

5G refers to the latest global wireless standard characterized by fast data speeds, ultra-low latency, greater reliability, improved capacity and user efficiency.