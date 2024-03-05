SM Foundation vows health centers’ improvement

The SM Foundation Inc. continues to manifest its commitment to partner with the country’s health workers in fulfilling their advocacy for improved healthcare of communities in the spirit of “bayanihan.”

In a statement, the foundation said that the Philippine public hospitals and local health centers ceaselessly fulfill their duty to bridge the gaps in health and wellness despite countless hurdles — from health scares to persistent resource constraints and infrastructure challenges.

“A staunch believer in the positive impact of health and wellness, the social good arm of the SM group upgrades health facilities in the country. Two of its recent endeavors were at the Air Force City Hospital in Clark and the Lucban Health Center in Baguio,” the foundation said.

It added that it has recently reached out to AFCH to help in improving the facility to be able to offer more quality health service.