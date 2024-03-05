Senators slam China's latest harassment against Phl vessels in WPS

Senators, on Tuesday, lambasted China’s recent aggression against the country’s vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

After the Philippine authorities confirmed that the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia have again executed dangerous blocking maneuvers during a resupply mission to the troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin shoal, on Tuesday morning, Senator Jinggoy Estrada called on the Chinese government to respect international maritime laws.

“I stand in solidarity with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Coast Guard in urging China to stop harassing our vessels en route to the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Estrada urged China to “adhere to established norms and cease bullying tactics.”

“Such provocative actions are unacceptable. As a nation, we remain committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity and protecting the rights of our seafarers,” he said, lamenting that the collision between the Philippine and Chinese vessels

Estrada also called on the international community to closely monitor regional developments and support efforts to maintain a rules-based order in the WPS.

Senator Grace Poe, for her part, denounced the “unlawful and dangerous actions” by the Chinese Coast Guard that led to a collision with the Philippine vessel and the latter's damage.

“The water cannon attack against our ship on a peaceful resupply mission is deplorable and must stop,” Poe said.

“We stand firm that resupply missions voyaging along Philippine territory are legal and must not be disrupted by intruders,” she added.

Poe said the Philippine lawmakers support the “rules-based order in the South China Sea consistent with international laws.”

“But we must not let pass these harassments and attacks against our Coast Guard and our people,” she added.

In a press conference, the Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Roy Trinidad said they will remain committed to ensure that their mandate to protect the WPS will performed effectively.

“The Philippine Navy, and for that matter the Armed Forces, will continue ensuring the integrity of our national territory, [and] we will abide by the order and the statement of the Commander-in-Chief, that we will not give up a square inch of WPS,” he said.