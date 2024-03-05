SC eyes stronger ties with int’l legal community

The Supreme Court said it is batting for stronger ties with the international legal community during the two-week advanced courses for international law organized by The Hague Academy of International Law in Tagaytay City.

“We must forge stronger ties with the international legal community and other communities to advance solidarity and become more effective in our practice,” Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen stated during the conclusion of the international courses.

Leonen said acknowledging the impact of international law will provide insight and continuously provide a reflection on how we dispense justice in this country.”

“The Supreme Court of the Philippines unanimously accepted the suggestion to host The Hague Academy of International Law courses here because we saw our lawyers’ need to look beyond domestic statutes.

The Advanced Courses of The Hague Academy of International Law in The Philippines, an intensive professional training course on Public and Private international law organized by THAIL in partnership with the Supreme Court and the Philippine Judicial Academy was a success, the Supreme Court said.