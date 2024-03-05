Phl keeping tight watch on Trump-Biden showdown

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Monday said the Philippine government is monitoring developments in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

Like other countries, Manalo said the Philippine government is concerned about the outcome of the November election in the US, which will pit incumbent Democrat Joe Biden against former president Republican Donald Trump.

“Every country in the world is probably thinking of that, of course. The United States is a major, it’s a treaty ally of the Philippines. So obviously, any differences or changes in US policy from existing policies would most likely have some kind of effect,” Manalo said on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia summit in Melbourne, Australia.

Biden is expected to face off against a familiar foe: Trump, his predecessor. During Trump’s presidency, the Philippines under then-President Rodrigo Duterte developed closer ties with China.

For Manalo, the outcome of the US presidential election is still vague. “At this stage, it’s fairly difficult to assess how it would happen, or what would happen, but all I can say is we are, of course, carefully monitoring the election season in the United States, but I’ve had talks with many of my colleagues from other countries, and I think everybody is doing the same,” he said.

“So, certainly, all eyes will be riveted on that election this year,” he added.

To rebuild Washington’s and Manila’s relations, Biden repeatedly assured the latter of its commitment to the two countries’ Mutual Defense Treaty amid Beijing’s growing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Last year, the Philippines and the United States agreed to extend the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement in the country with four new sites.

China did not welcome the development, as it expressed concerns about America’s “obvious intention” behind the locations of the additional military sites.

Of the four additional EDCA sites, three are situated in the northern part of the country, with the naval base in Cagayan’s Santa Ana about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Taiwan.