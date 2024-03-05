P13.6-M worth of shabu seized in Zambo City

The authorities have seized a total of 2 kilograms of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P13.6 million from illegal drug-listed personalities in Zamboanga City.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao, on Tuesday, said its intelligence operative has provided support to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency—Zamboanga Peninsula, the region’s anti-illegal drug operations against two drug-listed personalities at the Dunkin Donuts Parking Lot, Nunez Extension, Barangay Camino Nuevo in Zamboanga City on 3 March.

The law enforcement officers seized a substantial quantity of illicit substances and pertinent evidence during the operation. Among the confiscated items were two packages containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing 2 kilograms; a 1000-peso bill buy-bust money—bearing the serial number NY09681—along with 19 bundles of 1000-peso counterfeit bills; white OPPO android cellular phone; and a Yamaha AX motorcycle with license plate number 432 JOC, including its ignition key.

The seized illegal drugs were immediately brought to the Zamboanga City Forensic Unit for thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis by the concerned authorities.

While the suspects were taken into custody and escorted to the PDEA-9's detention facility in Zamboanga City, for further legal proceedings