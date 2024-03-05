No violations by Beijing noted re Benham Rise

Two Chinese vessels were spotted “loitering” near the Philippine or Benham Rise some 800 nautical miles outside the Philippine exclusive economic zone, the Philippine Navy said Monday.

The Navy’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Roy Trinidad, said they did not monitor any violations by the two Chinese ships while they were within the country’s EEZ.

“They are now far, out of our exclusive economic zone,” said Trinidad of the Chinese survey vessels, which reportedly came from Guangzhou City.

The vessels were last seen navigating towards the “southeast of the Pacific Ocean” at a speed of eight to 10 knots.

Trinidad said the passage of the Chinese vessels was permissible. “They have freedom of navigation when it comes to the EEZ of coastal states so that they can pass,” he explained.

“No violations were noted. We did not monitor any, or whatever they did, there was nothing,” Trinidad said.

Former United States defense attaché Ray Powell earlier said the two Chinese vessels were monitored “loitering” in the northeast corner of the Philippine Rise within the country’s EEZ as of 1 March.

Powell identified the Chinese survey ships as the Haiyang Dizhi Liuhao and Haiyang Dizhi Shihao.

Taiwan the target?

Maritime security expert Renato de Castro, in a separate interview on Monday, said China’s presence at Benham Rise may be in preparation for its possible occupation of Taiwan.

“It could be a simple scientific survey. But my concern is that they are really investigating that area, not just for its resources,” De Castro said.

“They are already surveying the area of Taiwan, the Pacific side of Taiwan. If they enter Taiwan, most likely, the amphibious operation will happen there,” he surmised.