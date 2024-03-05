NCSC happy with other perks offered to seniors

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), on Tuesday, expressed it's gratitude to goverment agencies and lawmakers for pushing improved benefits that senior citizens can enjoy.

In Malacañang Palace public briefing Bagong Pilipinas NCSC Chairman Franklin Quijano said they are happy for the "quick decision" and "improvement" of the "threshold" by lawmakers for the new discounts given to seniors for their grocery needs.

"Before the maximum threshold is P1,300 bawat senior citizen. Changes were made over the directive ng DTI which placed the maximum threshold to P2,500 per week – with 2,500 per week, 125 ang weekly discount kung kaya magiging 500 a month ang magiging discount ng senior citizen na bumibili ng mga groceries at basic necessities at ito ay significant na improvement sa benepisyo. Kaya maraming salamat po sa suporta ng ating ahensiya ng pamahalaan, DTI at iba pa, dahil with this it will be very meaningful sa mga senior citizens," (...it is now 125 weekly discount making it 500 per month. Senior citizens can now buy more groceries and basic needs which drastically improve their lives. We thank all government agencies for their support, this means a lot for our elders.) Quijano explained.

He also reiterated that these discounts for eligible holders of Senior Citizen identification cards are mandatory, as provided by law.

"Kailangan lang talagang i-disseminate natin ang impormasyon dahil may mga groceries na baka hindi pa nila alam although ang DTI ay naglabas na ng kanilang directive. Malaki ang tulong at malaki ang ambag ng PTV 4 at inyong programa, Niña, sa information dissemination sa mga benepisyo ng senior citizens," (We need mass dissemination of this vital information because there might be grocery-owners that are not aware, although DTI already issued directives. PTV 4 and your program, Niña, has contributed greatly in disseminating this information) Quijano said.

He advised the seniors to go to their nearest Office of the Seniors of Citizens Affairs for any of their complaints and furnished the NCSC a copy for immediate action.

Quijano also expressed their gratitude that Malacañang allowed to have the NCSC its own regional offices and plantilla positions in their work force.