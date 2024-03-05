Muntinlupa lauds Top 10 taxpayers

As part of the city of Muntinlupa’s tradition of honoring its citizens on the occasion of its founding as a first-class city, the local government has recognized the Top 10 businesses that have paid their taxes to the city.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon lauded the 10 business establishments for their continuing support for Muntinlupa through their faithful remittance of taxes which fuels the local government’s numerous programs, such as scholarships, health care, security infrastructure, and economic development.

The Top 10 taxpayers for the year are Ford Group Philippines Inc.; Filinvest Alabang Inc.; Filinvest Land Inc.-Festival Mall; Filinvest REIT Corp.; Manila Electric Company; Ayala Land Inc.; Alabang Commercial Corp.; Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd.; BF Jade E-Services Philippines Inc.; and Fluor Daniel Inc. Philippines.

These business establishments were recognized during the city’s celebration of its 29th year of cityhood held at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in barangay Tunasan.