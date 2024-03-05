Marcos vows pushback vs Chinese aggression

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said that defending the country’s territory is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative under the Constitution.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the Lowy Institute here, taking an assertive stance against China’s provocations in the West Philippine Sea.

“Every Filipino expects their leaders to fulfill their duty to defend the republic and its people. It is incumbent upon us to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation,” Marcos said.

He said the Constitution defines the country’s territory, both maritime and otherwise, and this includes the West Philippine Sea.

“As such, defending our territory is not merely a matter of policy but a fundamental duty entrusted upon me as the leader of this nation,” the President said.

The West Philippine Sea, a strategically important maritime region rich in natural resources, has been the subject of a longstanding territorial dispute between the Philippines and China. Tensions have escalated in recent years due to China’s assertive actions, including the construction of artificial islands and military installations on reefs and outcroppings in the sea.

“If threats are made, then we must defend against such threats,” said Marcos, adding that the Philippines will push back against China if it continues to infringe upon the country’s sovereignty in the WPS.

“It distracts us from calling out aggressive, unilateral, illegal, and unlawful actions for what they are — attacks against the rule of international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the President said.

He emphasized the importance of a conducive environment for a successful negotiation for a code of conduct, stressing the need to effectively manage regional tensions.

The President added that the government is upgrading its defense capabilities.

“We are upgrading the capabilities of our Coast Guard and pursuing the modernization of our armed forces,” Marcos said as he announced the approval of the updated acquisition plan for the Armed Forces of the Philippines known as Re-Horizon 3.

“Our forces must be able to guarantee, to the fullest extent possible, to Filipino nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine government, the unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources in areas over which we have jurisdiction,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo earlier told China to “stop harassing” the Philippines as Manila wants to peacefully solve the maritime dispute with Beijing.

Manalo defended the Philippines’ policy of exposing China’s activities in the WPS, including at Scarborough and Ayungin shoals and, lately, near Benham Rise. (See related story)

“It’s merely trying to inform the people about what’s going on. And some countries or one country at least has some difficulty with that,” Manalo said of the Philippine stance.

“But our simple explanation is, if you would stop harassing us and perhaps performing other actions, there wouldn’t be any news to report,” he added.