Manila Harbor Center is now ‘Manila Multipurpose Terminal’

The Manila Harbor Center, the largest and most efficient international bulk and break bulk operations hub in the Philippines run by International Container Terminal Services Inc. or ICTSI, has rebranded and will now be called Manila Multipurpose Terminal.

Along with its rebranding is its new logo and website as part of a strategic rebranding initiative in 2024.

The company’s rebranding is inspired by its steady growth and serves to underscore synergies with its owner and parent company, ICTSI.

Since 2021, ICTSI has taken ownership of the Manila Multipurpose Terminal and, under its auspices, has experienced a significant leap in productivity resulting from streamlined processes and new technologies.

Leveraging new opportunities

“ICTSI’s global brand of port operation has enabled Manila Multipurpose Terminal to leverage new opportunities and navigate the shifting trends in global trade,” said Phillip Marsham, ICTSI global director for Manila Multipurpose Terminal.

“As a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc., we embarked on this rebranding initiative to echo the ICTSI Group’s global standards and industry leadership,” he added.

With its rebranding, Marsham noted that Manila Multipurpose Terminal will have a renewed corporate vision focused on excellence, efficiency and innovation.

Moving forward

to a new chapter

“Embracing ICTSI’s values, we are excited to move forward to a new chapter in general cargo operations in the Philippines,” he said.

Aside from the terminal name change, the company has also introduced a new logo that is more aligned with the ICTSI brand.

The refreshed website, https://mmt.ictsi.com/, provides customers with the information they need about the company and its services.

With an annual capacity of 10 million metric tons, Manila Multipurpose Terminal’s 13.2-hectare facility serves major industries including construction, mining, power, telecommunication, manufacturing and agriculture.

The company said it remains firmly committed to its role in nation-building and will continue to strive to stay at the forefront of innovation to meet the evolving needs of the market.