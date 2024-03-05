LATEST

Is Manila Bay a safe recreational area?

LOOK: Families gather at Dolomite Beach in Manila. This place is an artificial beach in Manila Bay that was developed through the process of beach replenishment. On 20 February 2021, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced a significant drop in fecal coliform, a type of bacteria found in the waters surrounding the beach. However, the DENR has warned the public that it remains dangerous for swimming due to high levels of fecal coliform bacteria in its waters. | via Dianne Bacelonia
