Ines to NAIA contractors: shape up or get blacklisted

The Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eric Ines issues an ultimatum, on Tuesday, to housekeeping and pest control service providers of NAIA having their contracts terminated for failure to comply with their obligations.

To assess the present condition of sanitary services at all NAIA terminals, GM Ines met with terminal administrators, service providers, and medical professionals from the Bureau of Quarantine and MIAA Medical.

In light of the growing number of passengers and evolving conditions within the terminals, Terminal Administration groups were directed to assign additional inspectors to oversee and monitor the work of contractors and reassess the efficacy of the current housekeeping and pest control SOPs.

In addition, the Terms of Reference (TOR) for service contracts will be revised by the MIAA to include harsher and heavier penalties for liquidated damages. It is required of contractors to submit weekly and monthly work commitments in order to provide a framework for prompt response that is closely coordinated between contractors and MIAA management.

The airport chief, however, clarified that the ultimatum is to remind them of the accountability requirements in their service agreements with the MIAA. He expressed disappointment over recent reports of pests and insects in Terminals 2 and 3. The majority of MIAA's contracts for housekeeping and pest control are set to expire this year.

“Your contract is about to expire; I just won't renew it. I will also blacklist your company,” Ines said.

As a response, the contractors agreed to boost manpower deployment to ensure round-the-clock response, increase visibility, increase the frequency of surveillance and disinfection, and suggest a work schedule that would maximize cleaning and disinfection methods without compromising seat availability. In response to an inquiry on the efficacy of the chemicals being utilized for deep disinfection, the contractors gave the MIAA the assurance that they periodically replace the chemicals because pests and insects have the capacity to become immune to them over time. They also guaranteed the MIAA that the products they utilize are governed and approved by the FDA.

Within the next week, GM Eric Ines and the heads of the concessions will meet to discuss the monitoring schedule for business concessions and the efficacy of the disciplinary measures currently in place against those who breach the terms and conditions of their contracts with MIAA.

The newly appointed senior assistant general manager, Ms. Beng Reyes, was also given orders by the airport chief to head the Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee (IACC) and start the process of reviving it. MIAA and airport authorities from the public and private sectors convene monthly to discuss the IACC. With the ultimate purpose of resolving issues and concerns affecting these stakeholders' day-to-day activities in NAIA, the Committee will serve as a frequent venue for industry partners to engage in communication with the MIAA Management. Additionally, suggestions for improved customer service should be obtained and forwarded to management.