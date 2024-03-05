Imelda Marcos responding well to medications, PBBM says

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, is responding well to medical treatment after the latter was placed under medical care due to a bout of pneumonia and fever.

The Chief Executive gave a brief update to the Philippine media delegation here on Tuesday after his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, said that their 94-year-old mother was brought to the hospital for 'close monitoring.'

"I just spoke with my mother’s doctors. She is suffering from slight pneumonia and is running a fever. She has been put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever," Marcos Jr. said.

"She is in good spirits, has no difficulty in breathing and is resting well. I thank the Filipino public for their concern and prayers," Marcos Jr. added.

Earlier in the day, Senator Marcos told the reporters in Manila that the former first lady was hospitalized for suspected pneumonia.

Imee said the family would prefer to “take precautions.”

"We have admitted her to the hospital for close monitoring," Imee told Senate reporters in a text message.

In May of the previous year, Imelda underwent a "successful angioplasty." Additionally, the Marcos family matriarch had previously mentioned "various organ ailments" as the reason for her absence during the announcement of her graft case verdict in November 2018.