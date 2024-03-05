Imelda Marcos hospitalized due to suspected pneumonia

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos has been hospitalized due to suspected pneumonia, her eldest daughter, Senator Imee Marcos, confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Senator Marcos, their 94-year-old mother has been experiencing occasional bouts of fever and cough.

“Given her age, we have to take maximum precautions. We decided to take her to hospital for close monitoring,” she told reporters in a text message.

Imelda, the widow of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., underwent an angioplasty procedure in May last year. She recovered quickly after the said operation.

Two months after the surgery, the former first lady celebrated her 93rd birthday in Malacañang Palace.

Imelda will turn 95 years old on July 2.