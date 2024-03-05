House scrutinizes NFA 'rice scandal'

The “improper” sale of rice buffer stock that led to the suspension of 139 officials of the National Food Administration will undergo scrutiny in the House of Representatives.

The congressional inquiry follows the filing of House Resolution 1611, by no less than, the chairperson of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, Quezon Representative Mark Enverga with Abono Representative Robert Estrella in late February.

Enverga and Estrella specifically cited that the 75,000 bags of “aging” and “deteriorating” that were later sold to rice traders who bought the said stocks at a price much lower than the prevailing price of P1,250 per bag were found to be fit for human consumption.

“The aforementioned disposition of NFA rice stocks without proper bidding and notices where the buyers were pre-selected, bereft of proper authorization from the NFA Council, violates the rules and guidelines on the proper disposition of NFA stocks,” the resolution read.

The lawmakers further noted that the “improper” sale of rice buffer stock was allegedly re-bagged and sold by the rice traders at very much higher prices.

Enverga’s panel will examine the extent of liability of those involved and review existing policies, laws, and regulations on the matter.

The Department of Agriculture, on Monday, already implemented the six-month preventive suspension order by the Ombudsman against 139 officials of the NFA, including its head, administrator Roderico Bioco.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., who temporarily takes charge of the NFA leadership, said he will not tolerate any form of corruption within the DA.

A special panel of internal investigators, Laurel said, was also formed to determine the culpability and to prevent the recurrence of the alleged irregularities.

The House Committee on Agriculture and Food vice chairperson, Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing, welcomed the Ombudsman’s decision but turned down calls for a possible NFA abolition.

“There have been several discussions in previous Congresses in terms of restructuring of the NFA. Perhaps we have to do an extensive evaluation of the mandate of the NFA and whether or not this is being fulfilled at the moment,” she said at a press conference on Thursday.

Ako Bicol Rep. Angelo Bongalon was one with Suansing in opposing the potential scrapping of the agency.

“There is no problem with the agency. The problem is the public officials sitting there,” he averred.

“The very reason why the NFA was created is to help our country to produce a rice that is affordable to Filipino people and maybe that's where we will focus and come up with the best solution so that we can perform our mandate pursuant to the law created NFA,” Bongalon continued.

Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo, however, was keen that the 139 NFA officials who are accountable for the blunder should be slapped with criminal raps.

“They should really be responsible for that. While our countrymen cannot afford to buy rice that is at P30 to P40 pesos, they will bring it down to P25. Isn’t blasphemy and insult? They should be charged,” Tulfo said.

The lawmakers said they are ready to face the involved officials when the congressional probe gets underway on Thursday.