House downplays rumors of Senate's 'coup'

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday downplayed rumors that they engineered measures to undertake a major revamp in the Senate leadership.

Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo said the House has nothing to do with the bruited “coup” against Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri as they have a lot on their plate, especially with the marathon discussion on the proposal to amend certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“We're so busy with [Resolution of Both Houses 7.] There is a lot of things that we are re doing right now in Congress. We don't have time to talk about that coup,” said Tulfo at a press conference.

“Besides, they should talk to each other, not us here. We don’t care if they change their leadership. Let them take care of their lives,” he added.

Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Angelo Bongalon, meanwhile, deemed the allegations “surprising” because they “have no power to interfere in the internal matters of the Senate.”

Moreover, he said they’ve got their hands full with the spate of legislative work in addition to the ongoing RBH 7 proceedings. Besides, he stressed that the House has also private issues that need to be resolved.

Instead of embroiling themselves in the pollical drama, the Senate, he said, must focus on the legislative agenda of the President and expedite the passage of local bills.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing, however, expressed hope that despite the internal skirmishes in the Senate, it will not derail the current hearings being done on the proposed amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution.

Senator Imee Marcos has been pointing an accusing finger at the House, the most recent of which was the alleged plan to unseat Zubiri.

Marcos alleged that the “pressure” to shake the Senate leadership was initiated by their counterparts in the House.

The House and the Senate have been trading barbs over the latter's reluctance to make Charter change happen through people’s initiative, with both chambers voting as one body, in fear that it would eliminate the upper chamber from the equation.