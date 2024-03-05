Go pushes MSMEs support

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team delivered relief items to Paete, Laguna, on Friday, 1 March, to support its indigents. In a message, Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, reiterated his support for Paete, known as the “Carving Capital of the Philippines,” and its local government led by Mayor Ronald Cosico.

Go highlighted the town’s significant attraction to tourists. He emphasized the importance of supporting such cultural and artistic hubs, which preserve Filipino heritage and contribute to the local economy through tourism.

Senator Go has actively advocated for government support for local businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises. As one of the authors and

co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product Philippines Act, he is pushing for enhanced programs to bolster local economies.

The OTOP Philippines Program is designed as a governmental stimulus to encourage the growth of MSMEs across the nation, emphasizing utilizing local resources and preserving cultural heritage.

The Malasakit Team delivered shirts for 100 residents and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. The beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the government during the relief activity held at Agarao Gymnasium in Barangay Quinale.

Senator Go, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, spoke about his ongoing health initiatives to ensure accessible healthcare for all Filipinos.

Through the Malasakit Centers program initiated in 2018, Go remains focused on streamlining medical assistance to particularly poor patients nationwide.

These 159 Malasakit Centers, including those at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital have been instrumental in breaking down barriers to healthcare access, ensuring that Filipinos can avail of medical services without excessive costs. According to the Department of Health, the program has helped approximately 10 million Filipinos.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.