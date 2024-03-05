Filinvest malls and ABS-CBN Foundation forge partnership for sustainability

Filinvest Malls and ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc. (AFI) are proud to announce a partnership aimed at promoting sustainability through the Bantay Baterya and Bantay Langis projects. This collaboration signifies a commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Launched in 2000, the Bantay Baterya project spearheaded by ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) has been instrumental in advocating for the proper disposal of hazardous batteries. It aims to collect used junk lead-acid batteries for recycling into raw materials for the production of new batteries, consequently helping remove pollutants which can harm our lives and the environment. Meanwhile, the Bantay Langis project, initiated in 2007, aims to reduce dangers to the environment and public health by facilitating treatment and recycling of used industrial and engine oil.

At the same time, the foundation encourages companies to donate these wastes for proper recovery, recycling, and/or disposal through the help of its accredited recyclers: Genetron International Marketing for used oils and Oriental & Motolite Marketing Corporation for used batteries.

By joining forces, Filinvest Malls and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) seek to mitigate land and water pollution, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on 4 March 2024 at The Palms Country Club solidifies the commitment of both organizations to work together towards sustainability. Through this partnership, innovative solutions will be developed to address environmental challenges and promote eco-friendly practices.

Mr. Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Head of Filinvest Malls, expressed, “This partnership reflects our shared values and commitment to making a positive difference in the communities we serve. By collaborating with ABS-CBN Foundation we are leveraging our resources and expertise to drive meaningful change.

Filinvest Malls and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) are aligned in the commitment to sustainability, focusing on innovative waste management and environmental awareness initiatives. Together, this partnership seeks to leave a lasting legacy of positive change, fostering a cleaner and healthier world for future generations to inherit.