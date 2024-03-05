Fallen police officers unsung heroes — Go

The office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his condolences and provided assistance to the family of Gilbert Amper, Jr., a police officer killed during a clash with suspected members of the New People’s Army in Bilar, Bohol.

He emphasized the nation’s gratitude and respect for those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of the Filipino people.

“Our police officers are usually unsung heroes who brave the frontlines to keep us safe. We must support them and their families, especially in times of loss,” Go said.

“This assistance is a token of my deep appreciation and a personal pledge of continued support to our uniformed personnel,” he added.

The clash between government forces and suspected NPA rebels took place in Bilar on February 23. Five suspected NPA members were killed, while another police officer was injured.

The firefight lasted for nearly three hours. Police claim the rebels initiated the attack while authorities were serving arrest warrants. Recovered from the scene were several high-powered firearms.

The senator also aided a wounded officer, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of all service members.

Previously, Go stressed the critical need to strengthen programs like the Balik-Loob Program, which operates under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. This program is under the management of Task Force Balik-Loob.

The TFBL serves as the central coordinating body for the government’s reintegration efforts for former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army- National Democratic Front, including their immediate families.

A notable aspect of the Balik-Loob Program is its Balik-Loob Lending Program, a credit facility offered by Land Bank of the Philippines. It is designed to assist former rebels in starting or growing their businesses, ultimately aiding their transition into civilian life.

Meanwhile, Go gave support to fire victims in Mandaluyong last Friday to help them recover from the tragedy.

The distribution activity was held for 52 fire victims at Vergara Barangay Hall. Go’s Malasakit Team provided grocery packs, snacks, water containers, masks, vitamins, shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.