DILG, TESDA ink MoA on skills enhancement

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Tuesday said he had signed a memorandum of agreement with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority director general Suharto Mangudadatu, to upscale the technical skills of department personnel especially on digital literacy and visual graphics design, among others.

Abalos said the program will be carried out through the DILG-BOOST (Building Opportunities and Overall Advancement for Personnel Through Skills Training of TESDA) Project.

The DILG-BOOST Project focuses on providing opportunities for livelihood training programs to empower DILG personnel to acquire practical skills, for them to find supplemental sources of income to enable holistic growth.

Interested DILG personnel and their qualified dependents will also benefit from the free technical education and skills development training.

Abalos said the Department is grateful to TESDA for the opportunity to encourage “holistic growth to its employees, consultants, and dependents of employees through the pursuit of continuous learning and training in technical education and skills development”.

The project is specifically designed to provide opportunities for retirees to prepare and explore options that will extend their retirement benefits and to support the implementation of the Magna Carta of Women or Republic Act 9710.

Under the MoA, the DILG is tasked to identify and endorse qualified participants and ensure that they finish the training program and undergo mandatory competency assessment.

For dependents, those who are unemployed, underemployed, out-of-school youths, and individuals from disadvantaged and marginalized groups shall be prioritized in the training program.