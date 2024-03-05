Clark focused on becoming an aerotropolis

Clark Freeport — “Clark is perfectly positioned to become an aviation and logistics hub, being the only special economic zone that has its own international airport.”

This was the statement made by Bases Conversion and Development Authority vice president for Business Development Erwin Kenneth R. Peralta during the inauguration of the Philippine Pavilion at the Singapore Airshow.

He said that the participation of the BCDA in this prestigious event shows the thrust of the agency in building Clark’s reputation as an emerging aerotropolis.

Big things happening

“Big things are happening in Clark Freeport, one of which is the opening of the Clark International Airport to New Clark City Access Road, a road that links the two economic zones together. Another is the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway that will connect Clark all the way to Calamba, Laguna,” he added.

He said investors may also enjoy ease of travel from Clark to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone via the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, which the BCDA also built.

“All roads lead to Clark, in the truest sense of the word,” he said, adding that Clark is a choice destination for investors given its accessibility via air, sea and land travel.

The BCDA participated alongside the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Department of Transportation, Clark International Airport Corp., Clark Development Corp., Asian Business Aviation Association and Berthaphil CRK, bringing together leading industry players to showcase the Philippine aviation sector.

In addition, Peralta said the government is continuously improving the airside infrastructure in the Clark Civil Aviation Complex with plans to expand aprons and taxiways, and to construct a second runway in the airport.

Global and holistic development approach

These efforts are part of BCDA’s global and holistic development approach called One Clark, where all its subsidiaries provide the scale needed to ensure that the whole Clark metropolis can compete with its Southeast Asian neighbors when it comes to being a top choice for businesses and investments.

At the Singapore Airshow, regarded Asia’s premier international aerospace and defense exhibition, a vital platform is offered industry stakeholders on which alliances could be built and transformative global changes are driven.