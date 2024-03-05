Chinese Coast Guard ship collides with PCG vessel, minor damage reported

Philippine Coast Guard for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said a Chinese Coast Guard vessel once again made a dangerous maneuver that resulted in a slight collision with BRP Sindangan on Tuesday.

He said on Tuesday morning, BRP CABRA and BRP SINDANGAN, were deployed by Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, to support the Rotation and Reprovisioning Operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Throughout the operation, the PCG vessels faced dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia. Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted in minor structural damage to the PCG vessel,” he said in his X (Twitter) post.