China’s latest WPS aggression damages Phl ships, 4 Filipino crew injured

The Philippines has reported damage to its vessel and injuries of four Filipino crew following the dangerous maneuvers of the China Coast Guard at the Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea, Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirmed that the China Coast Guard chips and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers against the Filipino vessels conducting Rotational and Re-provisional (RoRe) mission en route to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57)—a decommissioned naval vessel of the Philippine Navy served as the military post of the country in Ayungin Shoal.

The NTF WPS, led by the National Security Council, slammed China’s “attempt to illegally impede or obstruct” the Philippines’ legal activity in its territorial waters.

At approximately 6:32 AM on Tuesday, the CCG vessel 21555 executed dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV 4407, which caused a minor collision, resulting in “superficial structural” damage to the hull of the PCG vessel.

It was followed by a minor collision around 8:15 a.m. when a CCG vessel performed dangerous blocking maneuvers against the Unaizah May 4 (UM4), being operated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Identified CCG vessels 21555 and 21551 simultaneously water cannoned the UM4 supply boat.

“The use of water cannons by the CCG vessels shattered the windshield of UM4, causing minor injuries to at least four personnel on board,” the NTF WPS lamented.

PCG personnel immediately treated the wounded Filipino crew.

Amid the incident, the UM4, escorted by PCG’s MRRV 4407, proceeded back to mainland Palawan.

“Once again, China's latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, have put the lives of our people at risk and caused actual injury to Filipinos on board UM4,” the task force stressed.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the People's Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions,” it added.

The Philippines said it continues to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award.

The task force said the incident will not deter the Philippines from exercising its legal rights over its maritime zones, including the Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of our Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf of the country in the WPS.

“We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.