China’s interference in Phl activities in WPS unacceptable – DFA

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, condemned the aggressive actions carried out by the China Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea, which resulted in damage to the Philippine vessels and injuries to four Filipino crew members.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said China’s interference in the West Philippine Sea, which is well within the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, was “unaccepted.”

The message was conveyed directly to Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong, who was summoned by the department in the afternoon after the incident in Ayungin Shoal.

The DFA said Zhou was summoned to “convey the Philippines’ protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines.”

Earlier in that day, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirmed that the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers against the Filipino vessels conducting a rotational and re-provisional mission to BRP Sierra Madre.

The BRP Sierra Madre is a decommissioned naval vessel of the Philippine Navy that served as the military post of the country in Ayungin Shoal.

Vacate Ayungin

During the meeting, the DFA emphasized to the Chinese official that China's actions at Ayungin Shoal “infringe upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

“The Philippines demands that Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately,” the department said.

It stressed that Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation, is within the Philippines’ EZZ and continental shelf.

“In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award, it cannot be appropriated for sovereignty claims. International law affirms that the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature,” it said.