CEB bolsters its operation via new aircraft

A brand-new aircraft, A330neo was delivered to Cebu Pacific (CEB) facility at NAIA on 2 March, the airline's second airplane delivery of the year.

CEB is committed to bolstering its operational resilience in the face of rising travel demand and advancing the sustainability of the Philippine aviation sector.

According to CEB, this aircraft is the first of CEB’s expected 12 Airbus NEO deliveries this year. It used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight from Toulouse, France, to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"This aircraft delivery is consistent with our commitment to incorporating SAF in our operations. Using SAF is one of the steps we are taking towards reducing carbon emissions and advancing our sustainability agenda in the aviation industry," CEB Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes said.

SAF is a drop-in fuel that shares traits with traditional jet fuels. It has no detrimental effects on performance and doesn't call for any modifications to the engines or aircraft. Throughout the fuel's lifecycle, using SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%.

Additionally, on February 9, CEB welcomed its new A320ceo aircraft, its first aircraft of the year. With a diverse fleet consisting of nine (9) Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft, the airline presently has one of the youngest fleets in the world, allowing for the greatest network coverage in the Philippines.

By 2028, the airline hopes to have switched to an entirely Neo fleet. The newest generation of aircraft, the Airbus NEO, uses 15% less fuel per trip than its predecessors.

Currently, CEB serves 24 international and 35 local routes throughout the Middle East, Australia, and Asia.