Camp Karingal becomes first 'green camp' in Metro Manila

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was filled with joy and excitement on Tuesday as she attended the launch of the Quezon City Police District's Project Green Camp, which aims to plant one million trees.

"QCPD's has become the first to have a green camp (in the metropolis)," Belmonte said, as she expressed her surprised to see the transformation of Camp Karingal into a green camp.

QCPD director, P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan, stated that ornamental plants, as well as various types of vegetation and fruit-bearing trees, have started growing inside the camp since they initiated the project in the beginning of last year. This initiative was taken by the command to support Mayor Belmonte's environmental conservation programs.

“This is in support for the advocacy of Mayor Joy," Maranan said, pointing that it is an alliance between the police and the local goverment not only symbolic, "but a tangible activity."

Themed as "million tree begins with one", Maranan said "it epitomizes unity."

At the side line, a 'tree planting' ceremony was also held in front of the camp's grandstand, where Belmonte planted a fruit-bearing 'guyabano' tree.

She also sworn-in 166 "green cops", composed of policemen and women tasked to oversee the greening of not only the Camp Karingal but all the 16 police stations around the city.

"Today's tree planting also serves as symbol of your dedication to have a livebable, sustainable community. I hope that other police camp will follow the example you have set," Belmonte told the members of QCPD.