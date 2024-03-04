Zubiri under siege

Senators on Monday confirmed attempts to oust Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri after dismissing the same as mere rumors about a month ago.

Senator Imee Marcos told reporters that the pressure to shake the Senate leadership comes from their House of Representatives counterparts.

“There was quite a buzz, but it seemed to be coming mostly from congressmen, not senators. It was pretty funny,” she said. “It’s kind of strange.”

The Senate and House have engaged in verbal exchanges amid the latter’s bid to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative, or PI, with both chambers voting as one body, thereby diminishing the votes of senators.

Said to be an operation of the House, the PI was marred by allegations of signature-buying through cash payments or provision of aid by government agencies. Speaker Martin Romualdez has repeatedly denied being behind PI.

Senator Cynthia Villar, seen by political observers as a possible replacement for Zubiri, said earlier that Zubiri is actively seeking their colleagues’ support through a manifesto.

“It’s about ‘no coup,’” Villar said when asked about the content of the manifesto. She, however, admitted that she did not see the manifesto as she was not asked to sign it.

Likewise, Senator Marcos said she has yet to see any such manifesto of support being passed around for Zubiri.

So far, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has been the only senator who has admitted to signing the manifesto. “I signed a resolution to show my support to SP and gratitude and to defend the institution, especially since there was a PI,” Gatchalian said.

Zubiri would need at least 13 signatures from his colleagues to stay in his post as Senate chief.

Villar said she has no problem who would lead the Senate as long as the chamber would be “protected.” Aside from Villar, Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s name was mentioned as a potential replacement for Zubiri.

Estrada, however, categorically denied that he is eyeing the highest position in the Senate.

“To quell all speculations, there’s no truth to it,” he told reporters in a separate interview when asked about his alleged role in the coup.

“So, what if I am a senior senator? I have high respect for SP Zubiri,” he said, stressing that he is willing to sign the manifesto should he be asked to do it.

However, Estrada, who currently chairs the labor and defense committees of the Senate, confirmed reports that he would be removed as a committee chairman.

“That is the news I got,” he said, adding he was not yet officially informed of what committee would be removed from his watch and the reason behind it. “I don’t know. Ask the leadership or ask the majority,” he said.

Estrada’s half-brother, Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, said he would continue supporting Zubiri after admitting he was unaware of any manifesto.

“In case there is, I will sign without batting an eyelash,” Ejercito said. “If they remove SP Migz, I will be joining the minority,” he added.

Likewise, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla said he would also sign the manifesto of support for Zubiri. “I am willing to sign the manifesto to support him,” Revilla said in a separate interview.