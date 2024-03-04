‘Victors, not victims': DOST upgrades disaster resiliency through innovations

The Department of Science and Technology held an exposition on innovation in disaster risk reduction and management at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Monday, as part of its campaign to enhance Filipinos’ disaster preparedness.

For the 2024 Handa Pilipinas, the DOST launched to the public its disaster-mitigating modern technologies, including web applications of GeoMapper PH, PlanSmart, and Hazard Hunter PH, which are resilience innovations that provide the public with hazard exposure information that can help in reducing disaster risks.

Moreover, the exhibit featured earthquake and flood simulators and augmented reality terrain maps to illustrate how areas could be affected by floods based on rainfall.

DOST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum stressed three disaster resilience operational goals: reducing various losses and risks, ensuring effective and efficient disaster response, ensuring timely and efficient recovery, and building forward better.

Moreover, the science and technology chief underscored the importance of science and technology in transforming Filipino disaster victims into disaster victors.

“We can implement technologies that can help us alleviate the impacts of disasters before this would even happen, when this happens, and even after,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Marami na tayong information being shared with the public. Critical kasi na malaman ng bawat isa kung ano yung mga posibleng panganib na tatama sa ating lugar, so that at their level, family level, town or city and province level, alam na nila yung paghahandaan,” he continued.

(We have a lot of information being shared with the public. It is critical that everyone knows what the possible dangers are that will hit our area, so that at their level, family level, town or city and province level, they already know how to prepare.)

“Actually, hindi na dapat nagtataka ang ating mga kababayan bakit minsan ay nagla-landslide o nagbabaha kasi these are all mapped already, at ang ating bansa ay isa sa mga nangunguna pagdating sa information sharing, pagdating sa mga panganib na pwedeng tumama sa communities,” he said, saying that technology is a huge tool when maximized properly for preventing potential adverse impacts from natural hazards.

(Actually, our countrymen should no longer wonder why there are sometimes landslides or floods because these are all mapped already, and our country is one of the leaders when it comes to information sharing, when it comes to dangers that can hit communities.)

“Iba’t ibang technology, basically to prepare, you need to know what the hazards are that can affect your area. Second, can you construct your house safer? So sa construction site ay mga technologies tayo. When there is a disaster, how can people be fed ng nutritious food? Meron din tayong mga techonolgies para diyan. In all aspects of the disaster cycle, you can use science, technology, and innovation, but the crucial thing here is advanced planning and preparedness so that the impact will be lesser,” he said.

(Different technologies, basically to prepare, you need to know what the hazards are that can affect your area. Second, can you construct your house safer? So at the construction site, we are technologies. When there is a disaster, how can people be fed nutritious food? We also have technologies for that. In all aspects of the disaster cycle, you can use science, technology, and innovation, but the crucial thing here is advanced planning and preparedness so that the impact will be lesser.)

He added: “Ang atin kasing sinasabi minsan, we have this Filipino sense of resilience, na kapag nagkaroon ng disaster ay hindi tayo naapektuhan, o nakangiti pa, I think that spirit should be changed in terms of not [being] affected before the hazards would occur, naghahanda na tayo, so when the hazards occur, ligtas tayo, hindi tayo lugmok. That’s much better.”

(As we sometimes say, we have this Filipino sense of resilience, that when a disaster occurs we are not affected, or even smiling, I think that spirit should be changed in terms of not [being] affected before the hazards would occur, we are preparing so when the hazard occurs, we are safe, we are not helpless. That's much better.)