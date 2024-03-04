'Treasured, enhanced' Phl tourism returns to Berlin expo

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco leads the country’s biggest delegation for this year's Internationale Tourismus-Börse 2024 Convention in Berlin, Germany, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, slated to run from 5 to 7 March 2024.

The Internationale Tourismus-Börse 2024 Convention is expected to draw 24,000 delegates across the globe.

Along with Frasco is Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Margarita Nograles, and about 60 delegates, namely representatives from hotel and resort enterprises, destination management companies, travel and tour agencies, government agencies such as the Philippine Retirement Authority and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and the local government units of, Bohol, Camiguin, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, and Sipalay.

Once there, the Philippine team will conduct its B2B at the Philippine pavilion designed with local elements from mother of pearl to bamboo weave prints.

During the event, guests will enjoy a range of activities celebrating Philippine culture, in which a fashion that showcases intricately crafted designs using traditional weaves by Avel Bacudio will be featured.

The Kalumon Performing Ensemble will also display traditional attire with handmade weaves and beadwork, inviting guests to adorn themselves and join their performances.

"Our presence at ITB Berlin underscores our unwavering commitment to introducing an enhanced and unforgettable Philippine experience to the world. Driven by the vision of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. of putting the Filipino brand front and center, our resolve is to elevate and expand demand for Philippine tourism by highlighting the unparalleled beauty of our vast natural resources while advocating sustainable tourism, introducing the rich tapestry of our nation, diversity of our culture, and the renowned Filipino hospitality—the very essence that makes the world celebrate the reasons to Love The Philippines,” said Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Apart from ushering in the country’s various destinations and products, participating properties are also expected to offer one-of-a-kind Philippine packages that will support sustainable and environmental initiatives.

"We recognize the importance of increasing tourism numbers and revenue, but it is also essential to strike a balance by offering experiences that benefit the long-term preservation of our culture and environment," stated TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. "While we continue to promote our country globally, sustainability remains our guiding principle."

The sustainability drive of the Philippines is highlighted by the City of Sipalay being nominated at the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards.

Sipalay’s “Lakbayon Project", an initiative by the Sipalay City Council for Women and the Sipalay City Government that led to the transformation of Poblacion Beach from a former wasteland to a cleaner beach with a conservation area for sea turtles and a mangrove forest, is expected to take home an award during a ceremony that will be held during the second day of ITB Berlin.