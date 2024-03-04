Tax evaders charged, more to come — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said the DOJ has filed multiple charges against Buildforce Trading Inc., its corporate officers, and a certified public accountant for purposely defrauding the government of tax dues.

This as the investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed that Buildforce Trading produced fictitious receipts and invoices.

Remulla welcomed the development even as he disclosed that the crackdown against tax evading firms will continue with the filing of more cases.

“We cannot simply tolerate tax evaders. The filing of cases is a welcome development in our fight against tax evasion. More cases are expected to be filed in the coming days,” Remulla bared.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) against respondents under its Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) program.

Following a comprehensive evaluation on the affidavits and evidence submitted by the parties, the panel of prosecutors filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) one count each of attempt to evade or defeat tax and willful failure to supply correct and accurate information in Income Tax Return, and four counts of willful failure to supply correct and accurate information in Quarterly VAT Returns against the corporation and its two corporate officers.

Meanwhile, one count of making false entries, records, or reports was filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court against the public accountant.

The charge of attempt to evade and defeat tax against the accountant, however, was dismissed.

The panel of prosecutors recommended further investigation against the ghost / fly-by-night corporations and their buyer companies claiming false purchases and expenses using fictitious BIR sales invoice receipts for possible violations of the other penal laws under the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997, as amended, and of the Revised Penal Code and other penal laws.