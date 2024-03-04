Tatak Pinoy law promotes Phl product excellence

The Tatak Pinoy law encourages local industries to innovate to promote the excellence of Philippine-made products, with the aim of improving the country's standing in the global value chain, the Department of Trade and Industry said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Tatak Pinoy Act or Republic Act (RA) 11981 on 26 February 2024 primarily to empower Philippine industries by providing financing and incentives to local producers and manufacturers of quality goods.

Local industry manufacturing groups from the building materials industry including cement, iron, steel, ceramic tiles, adhesives, plastic products, paints, fiber cement boards, gypsum boards, glass, and other related products, expressed gratitude to the President for signing this landmark law and advocating for locally produced goods and services.

With the Tatak Pinoy Act in place, local enterprises can get the support they need from both national and local governments to improve their operations and attract investments, all to produce high-quality products that carry the "Made in the Philippines" trademark and elevate their inherent worth in foreign markets.

The law includes an important provision that gives priority and preference to products made in the Philippines in all government procurement activities for a duration of 10 years. Supporting locally produced goods and services will naturally stimulate and encourage investments, job opportunities, innovation, and tax revenue generation in the country. Additionally, the law will contribute to the creation and maintenance of high-quality jobs for Filipinos

Following the passage of the law, a Tatak Pinoy Council will be assembled to develop a multi-year strategy for exports and provide solutions to the challenges local industries face in the global market.

Local industry leaders expressed their appreciation for this recent legislation for promoting Philippine-made products of exceptional quality.