‘Subsidize farmers for P20/kilo rice’

It’s been almost two years since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office, but his campaign promise to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo has remained unfulfilled.

For her sister, Senator Imee Marcos, turning into reality such a bold promise is impossible at this time due to various factors such as the rising prices of fuel and fertilizers and the onslaught of El Niño in the country.

In a press briefing in Sultan Kudarat, Marcos said she was shocked to hear her younger brother’s campaign promise to make rice affordable to most Filipinos.

“The prices of diesel and crude have almost doubled; we all know that because we import it [sic]. We cannot do anything about it. Fertilizers, too, have been very scarce. It’s a worldwide problem, plus this El Niño. Where will we get water?” she said.

“So, while it is a great aspiration until today, it remains a dream. I don’t think it’s likely unless we subsidize and get more efficient,” she added.

Mr. Marcos led the Department of Agriculture for more than a year after his landslide win in the 2022 national elections.

In September last year, he expressed confidence about achieving his campaign promise to bring down the price of the staple food among Filipino households.

“There is always a chance to do it. If we improve production, minimize the impact of disasters, and ensure farmers properly utilize the government’s support to them, we can do it,” he added.

Two months later, Agriculture Secretary Laurel Tiu said the President’s campaign promise is far-fetched from reality due to the “15-year-high” increase in the price of rice in the world market.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the price of regular milled rice increased during the latter part of February.

At the national level, the PSA said a kilogram of regular milled rice had an average retail price of P50.63 during the second phase of February 2024, higher than the average retail price in the first phase of the same month at P50.34 per kilo.

“Similarly, this was higher relative to its price level in the second phase of January 2024 (15 to 17 January 2024) at P49.90 per kilogram,” according to the data.